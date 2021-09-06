Odin Android Gaming Handheld Available for Pre-Order

Following the recent announcement of the September 8 release, Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster is available for pre-order from Steam. From now through September 23 this title can be purchased for a 20 percent off discount, knocking the price down to $14.39 from $17.99. Pre-orders also include two wallpapers three Time Lapse remixes of songs from the game. Based on the previous Pixel Remasters, the Time Lapse remixes start with the gradual transformation of the original 16-bit soundtrack into the newly remixed versions in the Pixel Remaster games. These particular versions are fun to listen a couple times for historical context, though based on the 8-bit remixed expectations are high for these soundtracks. Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III are currently available and our linked reviews can offer more details about our experience with those games. Pixel Remasters for Final Fantasy V and Fantasy VI will be released for Steam and mobile at a to be announced date.