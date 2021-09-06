CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odin Android Gaming Handheld Available for Pre-Order

By Marcus Estrada on September 5, 2021
Cover picture for the articleAre you interested in the Steam Dock but not willing to spend hundreds upon hundreds to order one? The Odin by AYN might be worth a look. The Odin is a handheld system running Android that looks similar to a Vita or Steam Dock. While Android at first sounds limiting, it enables access to Steam Link, XCloud, Android-based emulators and more. Adding a dock enables play on the TV as well.

