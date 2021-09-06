CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ida aftermath: Divers identify source of post-hurricane oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IS900_0bndtLEm00
Ida damages buildings, floods roads on Gulf Coast Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La., after Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, as a strong Category 4 storm at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, packing 150 mph winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. An 11-mile long oil sheen has been spotted in aerial footage of the area about two miles south of the port. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber/AP)

Divers have identified a ruptured pipeline, roughly 1-foot in diameter, as the source of an ongoing oil spill off the coast of Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

In a statement issued late Sunday, Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, denied that the busted pipeline belongs to the company, The Associated Press reported.

In turn, Talos is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to identify the pipeline’s owner and coordinate responses to the spill.

Ida made landfall one week ago as a strong Category 4 storm at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, packing 150 mph winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. Its arrival came 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina was blamed for at least 1,800 deaths, levee breaches, catastrophic flooding in New Orleans and widespread destruction along Mississippi’s gulf coast.

Ida has been blamed for at least 13 deaths along the Gulf Coast and dozens more after the storm’s remnants dumped torrential rains across the U.S. northeast.

According to NOLA.com, the U.S. Coast Guard began setting up a pollution response team in Baton Rouge on Sunday after “state and federal officials received reports of several dozen oil spills or sheens since Hurricane Ida.”

The AP and The New York Times published satellite photos earlier this week of what appeared to be a major crude oil plume in the Gulf of Mexico just south of Port Fourchon, and aerial survey photos provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Geodetic Survey show at least one sheen in the port, NOLA.com reported.

On Sunday, a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew found an 11-mile-long rainbow sheen in Bay Marchand about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, the news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Talos confirmed that the rate of oil spewing from the busted undersea pipe had slowed dramatically in the past 48 hours and that no new, heavy black crude had been observed on the water in the past 24 hours.

According to the AP, two 95-foot response vessels are on site and attempting to contain and recover oil from the water’s surface.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gulf Of Mexico#Hurricane Katrina#Oil Spills#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#The Associated Press#Talos Energy#The U S Coast Guard#Nola Com#Baton Rouge#Ap#The New York Times#National Geodetic Survey#Ocean Sentry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Utah StateABC 4

Utah may be due for major earthquake event, experts warn

(ABC4) – The nation watched helplessly as another major storm struck the Gulf Coast when Hurricane Ida made its way up the East Coast last week. The storm, which reached Category 4 status before reaching land on August 29, which coincidentally was the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, has reportedly caused dozens of deaths and tens of billions of dollars worth of damages.
Miami, FLweatherboy.com

National Hurricane Center Watching Major Hurricane Larry & Gulf of Mexico System

While no tropical cyclones are impacting the United States this weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida is busy tracking two systems in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. The first is Major Hurricane Larry, a large and powerful hurricane well south and east of Bermuda. The other is an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into a tropical cyclone in time. Even if the Gulf system doesn’t develop, it may bring heavy rain to areas that don’t need any.
AnimalsNews-Democrat

Lonely baby dolphin stranded in Louisiana pond by Hurricane Ida is rescued, video shows

A young dolphin trapped in a Louisiana retention pond since Hurricane Ida was released back to the ocean this week. The Slidell Police Department posted a video compilation of the Sunday morning rescue at the Schneider Canal, which it said took a “massive group effort” led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The rescue involved getting the dolphin out of the pond and to a research organization to be examined before being released.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana tracking new tropical system while still reeling from Ida

More than 718,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana were still without electricity Saturday, six days after Hurricane Ida made landfall, and Gov. John Bel Edwards warned the state about another tropical system currently forming in the Gulf of Mexico. In a news conference Saturday, Edwards said his administration was briefed earlier by the National Weather […] The post Louisiana tracking new tropical system while still reeling from Ida appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Florida StateNews Herald

NHC watching disturbance headed for Florida; Hurricane Larry to send heavy surf to East Coast

The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico that forecasters say will move toward Florida this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry is expected to send rough surf, including dangerous rip currents, to the U.S. East Coast, the NHC said. Larry remains a category 3 major hurricane, but does not directly threaten any coastal areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy