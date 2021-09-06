CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros fans ripped umpire Joe West after his dreadful strike call ended a 9th-inning rally

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When the MLB world collectively complains about an umpire, they’re usually talking about Angel Hernandez — who is dreadfully bad. But longtime MLB umpire Joe West isn’t too far behind.

The Houston Astros certainly have reason to be upset.

The Padres and Astros played a wild game on Sunday — which included Manny Machado making a catch in deep right field — that ended on a walk-off home run by Jake Cronenworth. But in the top half of the ninth inning, the Astros had a golden opportunity to take a late lead. West just didn’t let that happen.

West already had a shaky start to the inning when he called a pair of strikes on pitches well off the plate with Yuli Gurriel hitting. Gurriel was visibly frustrated. But later in the inning, Aledmys Diaz faced an 0-2 count with runners at the corners and two outs.

This was the call

West rung up Diaz on a pitch that was a few inches off the plate, ending the Astros’ rally.

Diaz didn’t appear to object the call, but he definitely could have. Plenty of Astros fans took issue with the call.

This was how Twitter reacted

This could all be avoided with robot umps.

30 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros

