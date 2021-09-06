BC-Chart Emerald Downs
1st-$10,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.210, 57.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.100. Blowing Bayou;118;1;1;2-2½;3-3½;2-3;1-½;M. Anderson;3.20. Classic Leah;123;4;2;1-1;1-1½;1-1½;2-4¼;J. Couton;3.20. Close the Show Lo;120;3;4;5;4-4½;4-8;3-7¾;J. Matias;0.80. Emma's a Beast;123;2;5;3-1;2-hd;3-hd;4-8¾;A. Anaya;7.00. Point Hope;123;5;3;4-½;5;5;5;A. Cruz;14.80. 1 (1);Blowing Bayou;8.40;4.60;2.40. 4 (4);Classic Leah;3.80;2.20. 3 (3);Close the Show Lo;2.10. $1...www.hastingstribune.com
