Sports

BC-Chart Emerald Downs

Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

1st-$10,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.210, 57.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.100. Blowing Bayou;118;1;1;2-2½;3-3½;2-3;1-½;M. Anderson;3.20. Classic Leah;123;4;2;1-1;1-1½;1-1½;2-4¼;J. Couton;3.20. Close the Show Lo;120;3;4;5;4-4½;4-8;3-7¾;J. Matias;0.80. Emma's a Beast;123;2;5;3-1;2-hd;3-hd;4-8¾;A. Anaya;7.00. Point Hope;123;5;3;4-½;5;5;5;A. Cruz;14.80. 1 (1);Blowing Bayou;8.40;4.60;2.40. 4 (4);Classic Leah;3.80;2.20. 3 (3);Close the Show Lo;2.10. $1...

Horse Racing
Sports
Hastings Tribune

BC-Chart Mountaineer Park

1st-$18,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 45.950, 1:10.870, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.410. Scratched: Knockholt, Deputy Ben, Abandoned. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Texas Gano;118;4;6;6-18;5-½;3-2;1-1¼;G. Lagunes;0.60. Amicus Brief;118;7;5;5-6;3-hd;2-½;2-2¼;E. Jurado;25.40. Stock Chain;120;1;2;3-1½;2-1½;1-1;3-6;C. Oliveros;3.60. Bradley's Cowboy;123;2;4;1-1;1-1½;4-16;4-11¾;L. Hernandez;4.50. El Duque;120;3;7;7;7;6;5-6¾;R. Diaz;37.40. U S S Costly;120;6;1;4-½;4-3;5-7;6;O. Mayta;9.30. Golddigger's Dream;117;5;3;2-½;6-23;—;—;J. Musarro;16.80. 4...
Hastings Tribune

BC-Chart Remington Park-5-Add

Remington Park Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021. 5th-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 47.940, 1:13.250, 00.000, 00.000, 1:31.420. Trainer: Mindy Willis. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Temple City-Sympathy. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Shirley's Temple;118;2;5;4-½;4-hd;2-1;1-hd;R. Gutierrez;3.70. She'sskysthelimit;120;7;10;6-1;5-1;6-3;2-1¼;R. Eramia;12.70. Joy...
Hastings Tribune

BC-Chart LA-10-Add

BC-Chart LA-10-Add LA Results Sunday September 5th, 2021. 10th-$13,900, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 97.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:70.650. Trainer: Scott Willoughby. Winner: BR F, 3, by Seperate Interest-Hearts Delight. Scratched: Royal Flash Favorite. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Pleased as Punch;124;7;2;3-no;2-hd;1-nk;V. Salazar;7.00;4.60;3.00;2.50. In Deep Thought;119;6;1;1-nk;1-hd;2-hd;R. Ramirez;11.40;5.20;10.40. Favorite...
thepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga: Gunite

(Gunite wins the G1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Winchell Thoroughbreds’ Gunite provided Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen his third consecutive score in the Grade 1, $300,000 Hopeful, a seven-furlong sprint for juveniles, on Closing Day Monday at Saratoga Race Course. Asmussen, who won the...
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pinehurst, Mike Smith roll to Del Mar Futurity win

DEL MAR — Mike Smith without a stakes victory during a Del Mar meet? It’s almost unfathomable, but it almost happened this summer at the seaside track. Smith went into the final day of Del Mar’s 31-day meet without a stakes win, but thanks to a gate-to-wire ride aboard Pinehurst in Monday’s $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Futurity for 2-year-olds, he’s winless no more.
Daily Gazette

Another Gun Runner baby makes the grade, as Gunite wins Hopeful at Saratoga

On Sunday, it was Echo Zulu. On Monday, it was simply an echo. Gunite shook off a little bit of a slow start and won the Hopeful by 5 3/4 lengths on closing day of the 153rd Saratoga Race Course season, giving Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen his fifth Grade I victory during a meet in which he also broke the North American record for all-time career victories.

