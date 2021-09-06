Families flock to Central Texas State Fair finale

BELTON — The finale Sunday of the Central Texas State Fair drew a lot of young families to the Bell County Expo Center. Most of the children strolling amidst the carnival rides wore baseball caps and nursed cold drinks. They had their choice of the giant Ferris wheel, carousels and many other rides. They munched on funnel cakes, turkey legs and barbecue sandwiches. Some of them enjoyed the pony ride and then crossed to the livestock barn for the Salado FFA Petting Zoo.