Most of us know the song "If I had a million dollars" by the Barenaked Ladies. I'll attach it here so you can listen and have it stuck in your head as I do right now. You're welcome. Well, what if you had a billion dollars? Or two billion dollars? Or how about $6.8 billion dollars and counting? That my friends is how much Mr. Dennis Washington is worth. $6.8 BILLION DOLLARS. He is the wealthiest man in Montana.