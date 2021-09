Networking group Synergize held its first Impact Rally on Aug. 24 at Iron and Ember on the Brookshire Golf Course to celebrate success stories of the City of Carmel. “Carmel is the birthplace of Synergize and a huge part of why our impact is possible,” Synergize Marketing and Communications Coordinator Heather Hunter said at the event. “This place and the people in it are the reason we’re able to do what we do.”