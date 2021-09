Brazil will attempt to make it seven wins from seven in World Cup qualifying when they head to Chile.Tite’s Copa America finalists are top of the group and look set to comfortably reach Qatar 2022, though they will want to show a strength in depth this week if they are forced to play without their Premier League stars, as is currently set to be the case.Chile have work to do to ensure they finish in the top four in Conmebol qualifying - or at least in fifth, which is a play-off spot - as they have won just one of...