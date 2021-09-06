CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Answers: How are hurricanes named?

By Anna Meyers
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnswer: Hurricanes did not always have names. This was a practice adopted during the early 1950’s (NOAA NHC). Prior to being named the storms were referred to by the year they occurred and the order in which they occurred. The practice of naming the storms was done to make communication easier and quicker when referring to the storms. Originally only female names were used, but in the late 1970’s the practice of using both female and male names was adopted.

