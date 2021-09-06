Anna Answers: How are hurricanes named?

What a foggy start to the day! Patchy fog will continue to lift as we head throughout the late morning hours. Cloud cover is also lingering this morning because of the cold front that moved through yesterday. This cold front is currently moving slowly off to the east and the cloud cover will move out by the afternoon. Patchy cloud cover then builds in for the afternoon and is actually lake effect cloud cover. Lake effect showers and storms are possible this afternoon as well. The reason we will see lake effect clouds, showers, and storms is due to a westerly wind component. As a result of this westerly wind component, cool air is moving over the warm Great Lakes which will result in cloud cover and shower development. Some rumbles of thunder are possible too. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will sit into the low to mid 50s. Tonight, cloud cover builds in from the north but we stay dry. Spotty showers start to move in by early Friday morning. These showers will mainly be across the Southern Tier. During the late morning to early afternoon hours, more spotty showers move in across the Twin Tiers but will not last long. An area of high pressure moves in during the late afternoon to early evening on Friday which allows for us to dry out and clear out. Temperatures on Friday rise to near 70.