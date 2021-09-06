‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

Early in this episode, we return to the Commonwealth, where Yumiko suggests a new strategy to find her brother and figure out what this place is all about. She can’t believe that the Commonwealth seems real — a structured and secure mini-state. Princess, meanwhile, is more amazed that Yumiko’s bro kept a photo in an actual wallet for 10-plus years. Miko is confident in her plan to confront the powers that be: “Cold as ice, demand results,” she says. “As a lawyer, it comes naturally.” She delivers on that promise, and a stark contrast is drawn between those who’ve emerged as steely leaders and others — well, mostly Eugene — shown signs of buckling under pressure. There are also two major reveals that could not be further apart on the good news/bad news spectrum.