‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP) If you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse.

TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll Reveals How Maggie Might Forgive Negan in Season 11

The Walking Dead viewers vote on what it would take for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to forgive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). Years after Maggie decided against executing Negan in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," leaving him to rot behind bars for his crimes, the enemies are living behind the same walls and forced to work together to save a starving Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1." A Talking Dead poll aired ahead of the Season 11 premiere revealed what most viewers believe to be the only way Maggie might forgive Negan: saving her son.
TV SeriesNME

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode two recap: Maggie’s fate is revealed

Negan leaving one of our heroes for dead – who’da thunk it? Last week’s season premiere climaxed with the ex-Saviors head honcho ignoring Maggie’s desperate pleas to be pulled to safety from an advancing walker horde. Presuming Maggie can save herself, might this latest betrayal be the straw that finally breaks the camel’s back when it comes to Maggie taking out her ultimate revenge on Negan?
TV SeriesVulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Ice Ice Baby

Early in this episode, we return to the Commonwealth, where Yumiko suggests a new strategy to find her brother and figure out what this place is all about. She can’t believe that the Commonwealth seems real — a structured and secure mini-state. Princess, meanwhile, is more amazed that Yumiko’s bro kept a photo in an actual wallet for 10-plus years. Miko is confident in her plan to confront the powers that be: “Cold as ice, demand results,” she says. “As a lawyer, it comes naturally.” She delivers on that promise, and a stark contrast is drawn between those who’ve emerged as steely leaders and others — well, mostly Eugene — shown signs of buckling under pressure. There are also two major reveals that could not be further apart on the good news/bad news spectrum.
TV SeriesComicBook

Maggie's Fate Revealed as The Walking Dead Resolves Negan Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead resolves the cliffhanger that ended "Acheron: Part 1" and reveals Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) fate in Sunday's "Acheron: Part 2." Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. Maggie lives! After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in a zombie-swarmed subway tunnel to end The Walking Dead's Season 11 premiere, the uneatable Maggie Rhee makes her escape in "Acheron: Part 2." Like her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), who scurries under a dumpster to save himself from walkers in Season 6, Maggie fights off the undead and crawls beneath a just-as-grimy subway car to start "Acheron: Part 2."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Says Maggie and Negan “Trust” Each Other in “Acheron: Part 2”

The Walking Dead showrunner explains the "tiny bit of trust" between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Acheron: Part 2," where the enemies work together to survive their trek through zombie-flooded subway tunnels. "Acheron: Part 1" puts Maggie's group, guided by Negan, on the road to Meridian: Maggie's old home they'll need to take back from the Reapers to save a starving Alexandria. But when Negan suspects Maggie is luring him to his death — revenge for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) — he decides not to help her escape attacking walkers, leaving Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Wanted Maggie To Actually Kill Negan

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan wanted to give (some) fans the epic catharsis they've been waiting for, by having Maggie finally kill Negan. The beef between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Moran) and Maggie (Cohan) goes all the way back to The Walking Dead season 7's now-iconic premiere, in which Negan brutally bashed in the head of Maggie's husband Glenn. With The Walking Dead season 11 being the final season of the series, it seems like all old scores need to be settled sooner before later - if they are to be settled at all. However, Negan has still managed to survive - despite Maggie repeatedly having the chance to execute him.
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Acheron Part 2 – Maggie and Negan

AMC has now aired The Walking Dead’s second episode of season 11, “Acheron Part 2.” This was a continuation from last week’s episode that left us with a cliffhanger. Most viewers were able to see this episode early via AMC+, with many rewatching on AMC during the official airing. Major...
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Maggie Is Hunted in the Opening Minutes of This Week’s Episode

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Opens Up About Going Broke During COVID Shutdown: "I Am So Screwed Right Now" In case you thought The Walking Dead was running low on over-powering, deadly threats to our heroes, think again. The Reapers are here, and as you can see in the exclusive opening minutes of this week’s episode, “Hunted,” nobody is safe, most of all Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
FanSided

Will Daryl Dixon meet Leah again in season 11 of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead isn’t afraid to mix things up and shake up the fandom. One hot button they pushed during season 10 was introducing another woman into the life of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Daryl has always been a loner; he has never had a true love story on screen until season 10. Some fans enjoyed the introduction of Leah into Daryl’s life; others not so much.

