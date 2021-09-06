Scattered storms to start the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms along a cold front will make their way through the area late Sunday night. While most of these storms should die out before reaching us some could hold together and make some noise for the early morning hours on Monday. Expect more scattered storms for Monday afternoon and evening with the highest chance for rain being along and South of 20-59 until the overnight hours. We keep the scattered rain chances through Tuesday before a drying trend starts Wednesday. Highs for the week look to be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with lows in the upper 60′s. After getting through most of the week with muggy conditions, we start to get lower dewpoints by the end of the week.