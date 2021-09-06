J.Crew's Perfect Chore Blazer Is On Sale for $60

Hello, ladies! I hope your long weekend was fun! We were a little bit low-key, which was just fine with me. We had a date night on Friday at our favorite spot (Al Biernat’s). We have been going there for years (even when we weren’t residents) because my dad and Al were great friends. It feels like “Cheers,” where everyone knows your name! Saturday night was the best night! We (and my mom) babysat our little girl and had so much fun. She was awake most of the night, and it was the first time that she was really smiling! We are hoping to get the chance again this coming weekend. It’s my daughter’s birthday, and I am trying to convince her that she needs a night off!