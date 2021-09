I speak and write a lot about leading from your core, and alignment plays a big part in this. When I hit Burnout in 2013, I was not aligned with my values. I’d been working in a toxic environment that was causing me to be much less of the real me, and it was shaping me into something and someone that I didn’t recognise. Determined to fix the issues in the workplace and to do what I knew I was capable of doing, I kept on pushing, kept on trying to fit, and I kept on fighting.