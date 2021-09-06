Eli Cranor: 'Inhalers and bibbers; It's football season, y'all!'

Dear Eli: My son is going into seventh grade and has severe asthma. This will be his first football season. He has an inhaler but I don’t think he’s using it. I honestly think he’s just hiding it in his locker. It’s getting really hot where we live and I’m more than a little worried. I’m terrified, actually. I want to reach out to his coach and ask if he’ll keep an eye on my son. But if my son ever learned I did that, he would be so upset! I want what’s best for my son. I want him to be safe and have a great football season without having to worry about his asthma. What should I do?