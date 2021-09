These Marijuana Stocks May Start To Pick Up More Momentum In September. In the last few days of trading, marijuana stocks have found a bit more momentum. This momentum has allowed some cannabis stocks to reach higher market levels. With this upward push, some shareholders have been able to see some type of return. What investors would like to see is more consistency in the upward trading that occurs in the sector. Meaning that over the last 4-6 months when a cannabis stock would see a jump in trading it was short-lived.