Seattle 10, Arizona 4

By Sportradar
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

E_Crawford (12), Rojas (12). DP_Seattle 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR_Peralta (7). SB_Toro (5). SF_Murphy (3). S_McCarthy (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Flexen643324. Swanson110002. Sewald100002. Steckenrider100001. Y.Ramirez W,1-2100001. Andriese111001. Arizona. T.Gilbert743323. Wendelken100002. Clippard100010. Mantiply110000. Clarke L,1-3014320. Poppen2-333301. de...

lancasteronline.com

Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
Salvy slams Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam Thursday night, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory at Seattle. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals to snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak.
On deck: Astros at Seattle Mariners

When/where: Monday and Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., Wednesday at 3:10 p.m.; T-Mobile Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM, 1010 AM (Spanish) all three games, 740 AM on Monday and Tuesday. Pitchers: Monday, RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.21) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.54); Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.32) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.33); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.46) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44).
Royals fall Sunday in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.
Struggling Liberty limp into Seattle

After questioning his team’s effort during this ongoing season-high slide, Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins finally saw something that had been sorely missing Tuesday night in Minnesota. “Tonight for most of the game, (our level of effort) was a nine or 10. Execution wasn’t always there, but the effort was,”...
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, expert picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (74-62) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-92) Sunday for a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch in the finale of their three-game interleague series at Chase Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions. Seattle won the first two games of...
MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
Minor league update for 9/7/21

Down East started Gavin Collyer on Tuesday, and Collyer had another strong outing, going five innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out six and walking two. The 20 year old righthander now has a 3.36 ERA on the season. The Ducks scored 17 runs on 23 hits, so lots...
Martinez on Ruiz’s knee, plans for Rogers and Thompson

Catcher Keibert Ruiz continues to recover from a bone bruise on his right knee, but Nationals manager Davey Martinez is hopeful he will have the young backstop available off the bench tonight, assuming he gets through pregame activities without any issues. “He’s gonna go catch in the bullpen, take (batting...
Gant wins, Rooker homers as Twins blank Indians 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the Twins’ expectant fathers delivered. Hours after manager Rocco Baldelli’s wife gave birth, Brent Rooker homered as he awaits a call from home for an arriving baby and Minnesota beat Cleveland 3-0 on Tuesday night, spoiling Indians starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury. Rooker’s 421-foot...
Why Collin McHugh intentionally balked against the Red Sox

When searching for examples regarding the evolution of baseball and how sign-stealing has impacted the game, look no further than the 10th inning of the Red Sox game against the Rays Monday. With Tampa Bay leading by a pair of runs heading into the bottom of the 10th, reliever Collin...
Francisco Mejia (shoulder) sidelined Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Mejia was removed from Monday's game after taking a foul tip off his right shoulder. The Rays indicated he was doing "a lot better," so Mejia could be available off the bench Tuesday. Mike Zunino is catching Drew Rasmussen and hitting eighth.
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

A-grounded out for Dickerson in the 7th. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 6. 2B_Semien (35). HR_Kirk (6), off Cole; Semien (38), off Abreu; Kirk (7), off Holmes. RBIs_Kirk 2 (22), Gurriel Jr. (68), McGuire (10), Semien (88), Rizzo (14). SB_Velazquez (4). SF_Gurriel Jr., McGuire. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette...
Nelson Cruz oldest to hit 30 HRs, Rays beat Red Sox 12-7

BOSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7 Wednesday night. Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected...
Renfroe's HR sends Boston Red Sox past Tampa Bay Rays 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night. Renfore’s big bat and...
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

A-struck out for Martinez in the 8th. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 9. 2B_Luplow (7), Margot (15), Arozarena 2 (26), Cruz (20), Renfroe (29), Araúz (3). 3B_Zunino (2). HR_Cruz (29), off Rodríguez; Zunino (28), off Rodríguez; Cruz (30), off Feliz; Zunino (29), off Feliz; Luplow (10), off Peacock; Dalbec 2 (20), off Hess; Santana (5), off Hess. RBIs_Margot (55), Zunino 4 (55), Cruz 4 (81), Luplow 3 (26), Vázquez (42), Dalbec 4 (69), Santana (14), Araúz (8).
Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves' 8-5 win over Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Tuesday night. Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the...
Injured Astros catcher Jason Castro takes batting practice

Injured Astros catcher Jason Castro took batting practice Wednesday and appeared confident he will be able to play before the end of the season. Speaking for the first time since he went on the injured list Aug. 29, Castro described feeling intermittent pain in his right knee, which he said has been surgically repaired four times. The pain came to a head during the Astros’ road series against the Rangers the last weekend of August, and the Astros placed Castro on the injured list with right knee soreness and sent him back to Houston before the series finale.

