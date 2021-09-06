CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Patterson, CA

Patterson Woman Arrested For Allegedly Knife Attack That Injured Roommates

By CBS13 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXK3u_0bndTN8w00

PATTERSON (CBS13) — A Patterson woman was arrested this weekend after she allegedly attacked her two roommates with a knife during an argument, authorities said on Sunday.

Emily Butler, 26, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Patterson Police Services, authorities were dispatched for reports of someone being stabbed Saturday along the 1300 block of Pinto Way.

A verbal argument between Butler and multiple people inside the residence led to her grabbing a knife, investigators said. The roommates tried to disarm Butler, and both reportedly suffered knife wounds with one of them being stabbed.

The male victim, 27, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the forehead, ear and hand. The female victim, 25, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the chest and arm. Butler was also injured during the scuffle and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Butler was later taken into custody.

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patterson, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Patterson, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roommates#Patterson Police Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Modesto, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Downtown Modesto Shooting That Left 37-Year-Old Man Dead

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in downtown Modesto that left one man dead. The incident happened back on August 28. Modesto police say, around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of H Street to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man – 37-year-old Luis Flores – who had been shot several times. Flores was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Detectives have since identified a suspect as 24-year-old Modesto resident Norton Howard. Howard was arrested last week, Modesto police say. He is facing homicide charges. The shooting remains under investigation. No motive has yet to have been detailed by detectives.
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Disabled Man Punched In Face On Bus Near Colfax; Suspect Arrested

COLFAX (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect is under arrest after he allegedly punched a disabled man in the face on a commuter bus near Colfax. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon. Edgar Villegas, 26-year-old Reno man, was riding on a bus heading westbound on Interstate 80 near Colfax. He was sitting next to a disabled man when, apparently unprovoked, Villegas allegedly punched the other man in the face. The disabled man suffered a broken nose, deputies say. Villegas was soon arrested at the Colfax bus station. He is facing charges of battery on a dependent adult with great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.
Pine Grove, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

3 People Found Dead Inside Pine Grove Home; Callers Reported Hearing Domestic Disturbance, Gunshots

PINE GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after an incident that left three people dead at a Pine Grove home Wednesday evening. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 7 p.m., they got several calls of people reporting hearing gunshots along the 21000 block of Homestead Road in Pine Grove. One of the callers reported hearing a woman yell “You shot him!” dispatchers say. Deputies got to the scene and put up a perimeter. Around the same time, dispatchers also got another report – this time from a 45-year-old woman who said she had just seen her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his own...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Gunshot Victim Located In Crashed Vehicle Along Stockton Freeway

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot in a vehicle on Interstate 5, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the vehicle crashed at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Downing Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the freeway’s southbound lanes in that area would be closed for some time. Investigators could not yet release information regarding the individual’s identity or any potential suspects. This is a developing story. CBS13 will update you as new information becomes available.
Turlock, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

More Victims Come Forward Against Accused Serial Rapist Joseph Pineda Pimentel

TURLOCK (CBS13) – More victims have come forward as a former military man and serial rapist was back behind bars this week. Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel, 37, of Manteca, bailed out last week but was charged Wednesday with raping another woman—this time in Sonora. Police say DNA evidence cracked the case wide open. Investigators say the suspect operates the same way with each attack: His targets are homeless women walking alone on the side of the road. Pineda Pimentel’s mugshot was circulating on social media and, police say, encouraged multiple other women—all of whom were at one point homeless—to come forward overnight. Turlock police say...
Turlock, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police: Serial Rapist Caught In The Act And Arrested

TURLOCK (CBS 13) — Turlock Police said they tracked down and arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple women in Turlock and other areas. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimental was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on September 2. Police said at least two of his attacks involved homeless women and there could be more. Detectives said it was DNA evidence from the most recent known rape that narrowed down their suspect. On June 15, Pineda Pimentel allegedly picked up a homeless woman as she was walking on Geer Road in Turlock. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they said...
Fairfield, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

3 Sacramento Residents Arrested In Fairfield In Connection To Catalytic Converter Thefts

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A trio of alleged catalytic converter thieves have been arrested in Fairfield, police say. The Fairfield Police Department says, back on Monday, someone called to report a catalytic converter theft that had just happened along the 4900 block of Ridgefield Way. Officers who responded to the scene were then told by neighbors that the suspects were seen driving down the street earlier in the morning. Armed with a good description of the suspects’ vehicle thanks to the observant neighbors, as well as the license plate number, officers entered the information into their FLOCK camera system. Just an hour later, officers honed-in on the suspects along the 1900 block of W. Texas Street. Three people – 38-year-old Praneel Chandra, 41-year-old Amar Singh, and 42-year-old Ranjesh Singh, all Sacramento residents – were arrested. All three are facing several felony charges related to catalytic converter thefts.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Woman Comes Face To Face With Burglar During Brazen Break-In

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman was working from home last week when she got an unwelcomed visitor at her door. It was a brazen break-in in broad daylight that the woman says she will never forget. “My Ring went off on my watch. There was multiple knocks,” said Shannon, who didn’t want to share her full name. A person at her front door made sure the surveillance camera was covered before knocking again. “There was two really loud knocks. I was walking to the door [when] it literally got kicked in right in front of me,” she said. The burglar then broke her door...
Grizzly Flats, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Search Continues For Missing Grizzly Flats Man

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search for a man who was evacuated from the Grizzly Flats area due to the Caldor Fire and has not been seen or heard from since. Marvin Hardy Creel, 57 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, attempted to call a family member just before noon on August 18, but had poor reception, leaving the pair unable to speak to each other. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office detectives said friends and family repeatedly tried to call Creel back but got no answer. He was driving a Dodge pickup truck that was later found by deputies abandoned in the Grizzly Flats area. Creel is White, with blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Detectives say he may be wearing eyeglasses. Anyone with information on Creel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Barricaded Suspect At Tahoe Park Home Who Shot At Police Dies After Officers Return Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An hours-long standoff at a Tahoe Park home ended with officers shooting and killing the suspect when he walked out with a rifle, police say. The scene was along the 3700 block of Redding Avenue, close to Hiram Johnson High School. Sacramento police say, around 8 p.m. Monday, they went to do a welfare check in the area when they saw a man with a gun. Police say the suspect fired at officers multiple times over the course of the incident. No officers were hurt, but an occupied armored vehicle was struck by gunfire several times. One of the weapons police...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Investigating 2 Separate Homicides Near Stockton Over Labor Day Weekend

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in investigating two separate homicides that happened near Stockton over Labor Day weekend. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the first one happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday along the 1800 block of South Mariposa Road. Deputies responded to the scene to investigate a possible drive-by shooting and found 33-year-old Fernando Ortiz Jr. had been shot several times. Ortiz was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A white sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, but no other details about any possible suspects have been released. Deputies say the next shooing happened Monday afternoon along the 900 block of Flower Street. Here, 33-year-old Jose Antonio Gonzales was found shot and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what led up to the Flower Street shooting. No suspect information has been released in this incident as well. Detectives note that both shootings are still active investigations. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4425.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Suspect On Parole Accused Of Killing Land Park Homeowner Also Charged With Assault

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People who live in a Land Park neighborhood off 11th Avenue and 23rd Street are shaken up after a woman in her 60’s was found dead inside her home that was set on fire. Police say her two dogs were also found deceased. Officers arrested 51-year-old Troy Davis, a parolee who failed to appear in count in June on a different case. Photo of Troy Davis courtesy the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Davis now faces four felonies murder, arson, sexual assault, and burglary. Neighbors who didn’t want to speak on camera said the woman was always outside walking with...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Parolee Arrested After Woman Found Dead Inside Burned Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made this weekend in connection to a 61-year-old woman who was found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Friday. The suspect—Troy Davis, 51—had already been arrested Saturday on separate parole violation charges and warrants. On Sunday, he was also charged with murder, arson, burglary, and sex assault charges. The Sacramento Police Department said it is believed the victim and Davis were not known to each other. Firefighters and arson investigators responded to the fire in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue when they discovered the adult woman inside, according to Sacramento Police. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and detectives are still collecting evidence, interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing the area to determine what happened. The name of the woman has not been released.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Police: Body Found In Lake Tahoe On Tuesday Unrelated To Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities say they are investigating a case of a body found in Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, but it does not appear to be related to the Caldor Fire. South Lake Tahoe police say a passerby noticed a person face down in the water about 50-feet from the shoreline. Officers located the person and found him dead. No cause of death has been determined at this point. Police also say they haven’t been able to make a positive identification yet. The case is now being handled by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators say it appears unrelated to the Caldor Fire that prompted South Lake Tahoe residents to evacuate the city.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Large Homeless Camp Under I-80 In Sacramento Catches Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a large homeless camp under Interstate 80. The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the homeless camp along Roseville Road, east of Del Paso Heights. A massive plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area. Residents say more than a dozen cars that were at the camp were burned. Video of fire at homeless encampment along Roseville Road. More than a dozen cars burned. People who live there say nobody injured. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/uibo2FzOBV — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) September 8, 2021 The fire was eventually brought under control by firefighters. Authorities say one woman who lived at the encampment took herself to the hospital, but no other injuries have been reported.
Newman, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

2 Juveniles Hurt In Shooting Near Newman Fall Festival

NEWMAN (CBS13) — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting near the Newman Fall Festival late Sunday night, police say. Newman police say the shooting happened a little before 10:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fresno Street. Officers say they found two juveniles who were hit by gunfire. Both victims were airlifted to area hospitals. Police noted that while the shooting happened at the same time as the annual Newman Fall Festival, the actual shooting scene happened just to the east of the festival. Officers who were stationed at the park for the festival did hear the gunfire and responded quickly to the scene, police say. No suspects have been arrested at this point. Police are also not releasing any other details, including the exact ages, of the two juveniles who were hurt. Detectives have been collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Elk Grove, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Elk Grove Shooting

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in the 2400 block of Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Grove Police responded to the area regarding a report of a shooting and learned the man had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a press release. The man later died. A second adult victim arrived at an area hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound, but police are not releasing any other details including the person’s gender. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, and detectives do not have a suspect description to provide at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
West Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Questions Remain After West Sacramento Standoff Ends

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect barricaded himself inside a West Sacramento home after leading police on a car chase Monday afternoon. Police, K9’s and helicopters were all deployed to the residence on Elliot Street in West Sacramento where they were eventually able to contain the situation but not before disrupting the neighborhood. A police helicopter circling the sky warning neighbors to stay inside. “I just feel like with the helicopter telling everyone to go back inside that you guys are just protecting everybody, ‘hey stay indoors, this person’s out here’ be safe protect your family,” saaid Alexia Wheeler who lives nearby. According to...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Missing Sacramento Woman Patricia Inman Found Safe

Wednesday Update: Sacramento police say Patricia Inman has been found safe. 🚨Update this missing person has been located and is safe – thank you all for sharing! 🚨 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 8, 2021 Previous story below: SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing woman who may be at-risk due to medical conditions. Sacramento police say 46-year-old Patricia Inman was last seen Monday night along the 3800 block of Knightlinger Street. She was driving a white 2011 Kia Forte with the license plate number 8VYL143. Officers note that Inman is considered at-risk due to medical conditions that may leave her confused and unable to care for herself. Anyone who sees Inman or knows where she might be is urged to call police at (916) 807-5471.
Yolo County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Yolo County Jail; 15 Inmates Test Positive

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities say they are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Yolo County Jail that has seen more than a dozen inmates test positive. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, on Tuesday, an inmate became ill and soon tested positive for COVID-19. All inmates at the jail were then tested, with 14 other positive cases being found. As a result, all 15 inmates have now been placed in isolation and are being monitored and treated. Further, the other inmates who have been exposed to COVID-19 will be tested for every three days for the next 14 days. The sheriff’s office notes that no positive cases have been found among staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy