Watch: Notre Dame retakes lead with Austin TD reception

The idea was that if Kevin Austin could find his way onto the field that he could be a game changer. Well, he’s found his way at least for tonight as quarterback Jack Coan found Austin on a 3rd & 1 for a 37-yard score.

It was a huge play as Florida State took their opening series and turning a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 20-17 lead over the Irish. It was short lived as Austin made the Seminoles pay for man-to-man coverage going into the endzone. Watch below as Austin finally cashes in on his untapped potential with the score to give the Irish the lead back.