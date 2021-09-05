CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Notre Dame retakes lead with Austin TD reception

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The idea was that if Kevin Austin could find his way onto the field that he could be a game changer. Well, he’s found his way at least for tonight as quarterback Jack Coan found Austin on a 3rd & 1 for a 37-yard score.

It was a huge play as Florida State took their opening series and turning a 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 20-17 lead over the Irish. It was short lived as Austin made the Seminoles pay for man-to-man coverage going into the endzone. Watch below as Austin finally cashes in on his untapped potential with the score to give the Irish the lead back.

