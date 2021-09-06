USMNT vs Canada: Three things we learned, recap, Man of the Match

The United States men's national team got its first win of the World Cup qualifying cycle on Wednesday, coming from behind to beat Honduras 4-1 in San Pedro Sula. Staring a defeat in the face at half time, manager Gregg Berhalter was proactive this time around, making changes that ended up paying off. Substitute Antonee Robinson scored just minutes after coming on, fellow sub DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and delivered a brilliant assist as Ricardo Pepi headed home the winner in the 75th minute in his world cup qualifying debut. The 18-year-old also recorded two assists. The USA would also get goals from Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget.