CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USMNT vs Canada: Three things we learned, recap, Man of the Match

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenden Aaronson scored the lone American goal as Gregg Berhalter’s United States men’s national team underwhelmed again in a 1-1 draw with Canada on Sunday in Nashville. Yes, the Yanks were shorthanded for various reasons in this World Cup qualifier (injuries, positive COVID tests, Weston McKennie breaking a team rule) but the USMNT again had few real moments of danger in a game it didn’t quite need but very much should’ve had.

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Timothy Weah
Person
Alphonso Davies
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Cyle Larin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Usmnt#David And Jonathan#U S Soccer#American#Covid#Usmnt#Concacaf#Konrad De La Fuente#Fulham#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Related
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. Canada score: Live updates from World Cup qualifying as Christian Pulisic returns

The United States men's national team will continue on the road to the World Cup with a qualifying match against Canada on Sunday night in Nashville, and the hosts got a boost with star Christian Pulisic named to the starting XI. The Americans are coming off of a tough and frustrating 0-0 draw at El Salvador, while the Canadians dropped points at home in their opener, drawing Honduras 1-1. Here's how to watch Sunday's match.
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. El Salvador projected starting XI: Three things to know for USA's first game in Concacaf qualifiers

The day has arrived for the United States men's national team, and it's been four years in the making. Following the darkest day in program history, a loss at Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 to shockingly miss out on the 2018 World Cup, a new World Cup qualifying cycle begins in what will be a wild Estadio Cuscatlan as the United States face El Salvador. Kickoff is set for 10:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch the match and the two-hour pregame show, "Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Today" on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT vs Canada: How to watch, live stream info, preview, lineups

Following a disappointing draw with El Salvador to open the final round of CONCACAF’s 2022 World Cup qualifying on Thursday, the USMNT now quickly turns its attention to a rising Canada side hoping to qualify for its second-ever World Cup appearance (1986). On paper, the clash in El Salvador looked...
MLSBleacher Report

USMNT vs. Canada: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team plays its first home game of Concacaf World Cup qualifying Sunday against one of the rising nations in the men's game. The USMNT welcomes Canada to Nissan Stadium in Nashville for its only home match of the September international break. Gregg Berhalter's squad picked...
SoccerSporting News

USMNT vs. Canada result: World Cup qualifying battle ends in draw

The U.S. men’s national is beginning to sweat and we’re only two games into World Cup qualifying. Meanwhile, Canada can breathe a little easier after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in Nashville. Memories of the slow start to qualifying that ultimately cost the USA a spot in...
Soccereverythinglubbock.com

Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh...
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. Canada: Keys to the Concacaf qualifying showdown, including what lineup Gregg Berhalter should pick

The United States men's national team will look to bounce back from their underwhelming draw at El Salvador to open up World Cup qualifying when they host Canada Sunday night in Nashville. There's a little bit of pressure on both teams after failing to win openers in which they were favored, with the North American neighbors drawing Honduras in Toronto, 1-1. There's expected to be rotation in both squads with yet another game coming on Wednesday to finish out a busy window of a condensed schedule brought on by the pandemic.
SoccerFOX Sports

USMNT's quest for World Cup in worrisome place after tie vs. Canada

NASHVILLE – When Brenden Aaronson broke a scoreless deadlock 54 minutes into Sunday’s World Cup qualifying match against Canada, it looked as though the United States men might survive a second consecutive lackluster performance and win a match they needed to win after settling for a 0-0 draw in El Salvador three nights earlier.
MLSFOX Sports

Ricardo Pepi, USMNT bench spark crucial win over Honduras in World Cup qualifier

Down 1-0 with 45 minutes to go in Wednesday’s pivotal match against Honduras in San Pedro Sula, the U.S. men’s national team’s listless start to 2022 World Cup qualifying appeared destined to continue. The live standings painted a grim picture. Barring an unlikely second-half comeback — only twice in their...
FIFANBC Sports

What can we learn from the USMNT’s World Cup qualifier in Honduras?

There was an uneasy tension in Tuesday’s United States men’s national team media availability, where head coach Gregg Berhalter and star Christian Pulisic answered questions about Weston McKennie’s suspension from the team and Wednesday’s pivotal World Cup qualifier in Honduras. There are two key words in that long paragraph:. Uneasy...
MLSchatsports.com

Christian Pulisic, USMNT eye 'results' after Weston McKennie exit

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, United States men's national soccer team, Major League Soccer, Gregg Berhalter, 1998 FIFA World Cup qualification, FA Cup, United States of America, El Salvador, ESPN. Christian Pulisic said the United States men's soccer team is focused on picking up its first win in World Cup qualifying...
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. Honduras: Three things to know, best starting XI ahead of vital World Cup qualifier

Another United States men's national team day has arrived with the Americans facing Honduras on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula. The kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, and you can see the match live on Paramount+. Things haven't gone exactly to plan for Gregg Berhalter's team leading into the match, dropping points against El Salvador and Canada while also dealing with the suspension to Weston McKennie, with the midfielder being sent back to Italy for breaking COVID protocols while in camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Honduras vs. USMNT score, ratings: Ricardo Pepi rides to the rescue as USA come from behind to earn vital win

The United States men's national team got its first win of the World Cup qualifying cycle on Wednesday, coming from behind to beat Honduras 4-1 in San Pedro Sula. Staring a defeat in the face at half time, manager Gregg Berhalter was proactive this time around, making changes that ended up paying off. Substitute Antonee Robinson scored just minutes after coming on, fellow sub DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and delivered a brilliant assist as Ricardo Pepi headed home the winner in the 75th minute in his world cup qualifying debut. The 18-year-old also recorded two assists. The USA would also get goals from Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget.
SoccerAwful Announcing

Two of three USMNT away WCQ matches through October will only be on Paramount+, which will be streaming all matches

The divide between cable network distribution and streaming service distribution is shrinking, but it still matters in some cases, and there are still plenty of people upset when something’s only on a streaming service (as we saw with some of the Peacock Olympic content) rather than on traditional cable networks. The latest case where this might be an issue is for the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s World Cup away qualifying matches this fall, with two of those three matches airing only on Paramount+ (the other one will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network).

Comments / 0

Community Policy