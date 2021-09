The United States men's national team's Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign started uneventfully on Thursday as the red, white and blue had to settle for a 0-0 draw at El Salvador. Playing at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador, the Americans had their chances and were the better team on the night going forward, but a lack of precision when it mattered most saw them blow a chance of taking three points and kick-start their road to the World Cup.