CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Police: Four Shot Dead In Houston House That Was Set On Fire

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuY44_0bndQnn500

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene. The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. He says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range. He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firefighters#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Jackson, MSwwnytv.com

Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck. WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the vehicle. Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man...
Washington, DCPosted by
DCist

Eight People Shot, Four Dead After Multiple Weekend Shootings In D.C.

On Saturday, a sunny warm day during the long holiday weekend, a D.C. police officer heard gunshots coming from near 7th and Longfellow St., NW, in Brightwood Park. Upon arriving at the scene, just after 7:30 p.m., the officer found six people suffering gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead, while three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Cause of Deadly Explosion, House Fire in Mass. Revealed

A fiery explosion that killed a man in Maynard, Massachusetts, last week was caused by an underground gas line that leaked and ignited in a crawlspace in the basement, officials said Tuesday. The officials, Maynard fire Chief Anthony Stowers and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, also noted the importance of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy