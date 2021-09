Bandai Namco revealed this past week that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – A New Power Awakens Set will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. If you're not entirely familiar with this new set, this is basically the game that we all know and love from early 2020, now released with all of the DLC content that was included over time. So you'll have a chance to relive almost the entire DBZ saga with Goku and everyone else you'll know from the anime series, complete in one single package for the Nintendo Switch. The game is currently set to be launched on September 24th, 2021, as a digital release, no word if a physical one will be on the way yet. You can check out the trailer below as we'll see the game in about a month.