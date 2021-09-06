CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Reactions to the Tour Championship and Looking Ahead to the Ryder Cup

By Joe House
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse and Hubbard start by discussing Patrick Cantlay’s victory at the Tour Championship. Then they briefly look ahead to the Ryder Cup and talk about who will be on the U.S. team.

