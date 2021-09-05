Chargers in attendance to scout Notre Dame vs. Florida State
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of several teams in attendance to scout Sunday’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles.
Here’s a look at the prospects that L.A. could very well have on their radar:
Notre Dame
S Kyle Hamilton
RB Kyren Williams
WR Kevin Austin
OL Jarrett Patterson
OL Josh Lugg
OL Cain Madden
EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Florida State
DL Robert Cooper
DL Fabien Lovett
EDGE Jermaine Johnson
TE Camren McDonald
