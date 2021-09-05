Chargers in attendance to scout Notre Dame vs. Florida State

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of several teams in attendance to scout Sunday’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles.

Here’s a look at the prospects that L.A. could very well have on their radar:

Notre Dame

S Kyle Hamilton

RB Kyren Williams

WR Kevin Austin

OL Jarrett Patterson

OL Josh Lugg

OL Cain Madden

EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Florida State

DL Robert Cooper

DL Fabien Lovett

EDGE Jermaine Johnson

TE Camren McDonald