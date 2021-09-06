Huobi Ventures’ portfolio project iSwap launches 3-second cross-chain transactions

The platform is the first of its kind to initiate and complete secure, low-fee, cross-chain transactions in as fast as three seconds. London, Sept. 6, 2021 — The official launch of cross-chain transaction platform iSwap took place today. In addition to its previous coverage of the Binance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), iSwap has added support for three additional chains: Polygon, Ethereum and OKExChain. Backed by Huobi Ventures, iSwap is the first solution of its kind to initiate and complete secure, low-fee, cross-chain transactions in seconds.