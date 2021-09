The annual community event will take place in June 2022 rather than in November 2021. The Charbonneau Arts Association announced Thursday, Sept. 2, that its annual Festival of the Arts will be postponed from November to next June. In a press release, organizers cited COVID-19 uncertainty as a reason for the postponement — which was agreed upon by the group's board of directors. The most recent festival was held virtually, but organizers want the next event to take place at least partially in person and said the event being moved to late spring rather than winter will allow them to...