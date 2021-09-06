CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

FHP: SUV hits police car outside Arcadia bar

By Staff Report
yoursun.com
 4 days ago

An SUV pulling a trailer hit a parked police cruiser in Arcadia Sunday, but no one was injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 32-year-old Arcadia woman was behind the wheel of the SUV traveling south on Polk Avenue, north of Oak Avenue, just after midnight early Sunday. As she pulled into the parking lot of Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 W. Oak St., the attached trailer hit an unattended cruiser, the report stated.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arcadia#Suv#Oak#Rattlers Old West Saloon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Two vehicles hit by gun battle outside Cedar Rapids bar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police are looking for the people responsible for opening fire near the time bars were closing. It happened just after 1:30am Saturday outside the Rewind Bar at 1010 2nd Avenue SW. Officers were unable to find the suspects, but witnesses told them an argument broke out...
Arcadia, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Hunt Continues For Gunman In Deadly Car-To-Car Shooting On 210 Freeway In Arcadia

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The hunt continued Sunday for a gunman who killed a woman in a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. Initially, officers received a report of a black Mercedes that had crashed into a wall. Inside, they located the woman who had actually been shot. She died at the scene. The shooting unfolded Saturday afternoon near the Baldwin Avenue offramp on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare. Investigators spent the day Saturday searching for clues in the shooting. The eastbound lanes of the freeway remain closed throughout the day. Officials have not released a motive or a description of the suspect vehicle. The killing remains under investigation.      
Alexandria, VAWUSA

Man dead after being hit by a car in Alexandria, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Alexandria early Wednesday morning, according to Alexandria Police Department. The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Seminary Road between North Beauregard Street and Fairbanks Avenue, police said. As of 7 a.m., the road is closed...
Ionia, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Police: Man killed after being hit by car in Ionia

IONIA — A 24-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Ionia. Per the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the man was in the roadway on North State Road, M-66, near Parameter Road in Ionia Township, when he was struck by a 2011 Jeep Cherokee driving northbound. A 34-year-old woman was driving the Jeep.
Topeka, KSKSNT

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by car identified by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motorists were asked to avoid the intersection near 35th and Adams in the Hi-Crest Topeka neighborhood following an incident between a car and a pedestrian. All four lanes, northbound and southbound, were blocked after a car hit a pedestrian Friday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Topeka police...
Lowell, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Surveillance Video Shows 2 Lowell Police Cruisers Hit By Car

LOWELL (CBS) – Two Lowell police cruisers were hit by a car overnight right outside of a neighborhood precinct. Both were parked near the intersection of Bridge Street and VFW Highway when a car slammed into them around 10:30 p.m. Monday. No one was in either cruiser at the time. The crash was captured on surveillance video. 🎥 surveillance footage showing the moment 2 Lowell Police cruisers were hit last night while parked outside a neighborhood precinct on Bridge St. I’m told there was no one in either cruiser at the time. Police say no significant injuries reported @wbz pic.twitter.com/AY5dkalCSW — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 7, 2021 The car that hit them flipped over and landed on its side in the middle of the street. The driver, who has not been identified, was hurt, but not seriously, according to police. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.
South Bend, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Police say pedestrian hit by car, found dead in cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police discovered a man’s body in a cemetery, apparently the victim of a car-pedestrian crash in northern Indiana. Investigators believe 27-year-old Joshua Rahm of South Bend was walking along State Route 2 early Monday when he was struck and thrown over a guardrail. He landed...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Car hits pillar outside Braum’s in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No one was hurt after a car hit a pillar outside Braum’s on Lee Boulevard in Lawton Friday. The crash happened after 11 a.m. Friday. Lawton Police said the driver’s shoe was stuck, causing her to hit the pillar. No one was injured in the crash.
Waterbury, CTWestport News

Waterbury police seek SUV in hit-and-run crash that injured child

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a serious hit and run that seriously injured a 3-year-old boy Saturday. Waterbury Police believe the vehicle involved was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Toyota. The car could have damage to the middle or right side of it, police said. The car could also...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Tesla on auto-pilot crashes into FHP patrol car

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Tesla in auto-pilot mode slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol officer on I-4 just before 5 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators say a Mercedes was broken down near Colonial Drive when a trooper stopped to help. The Tesla failed to slow down or change lanes and hit both the patrol car and the Mercedes.
Lake Mary, FLfox35orlando.com

FHP: Wrong-way driver almost collided with several cars on SR 414

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver was stopped on State Road 414 on Tuesday morning. The trooper was stopped on the right shoulder on the eastbound lanes on the roadway around 5:30 a.m. and observed headlights traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Traffic Violationsliveboston617.org

Hit and Run Suspect Search Turns in to Police Chasing a Car On Fire

At approximately 00:15 hours on Thursday August 26, Boston Police officers from district D-4 responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at Columbus and Mass Ave. The parties on scene were injured, and the vehicle was clearly totaled. The driver of the vehicle told officers they were struck by another car, that had fled down Columbus towards Roxbury.
Lafayette, CAcbslocal.com

SUV Hits Child, Crossing Guard Outside Lafayette School

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A vehicle collision in front of a middle school in Lafayette has injured a child and an adult, authorities said. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside Stanley Middle School at 3455 School St. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the two victims were hit by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.
Madison, WIx1071.com

SUV stolen from outside Madison home, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after an SUV was stolen from outside a westside home Sunday night. The red Honda CRV was parked in a driveway along the 200 block of Westmorland Blvd., according to a release by the Madison Police Department. The victim told police both sets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy