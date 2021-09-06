FHP: SUV hits police car outside Arcadia bar
An SUV pulling a trailer hit a parked police cruiser in Arcadia Sunday, but no one was injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 32-year-old Arcadia woman was behind the wheel of the SUV traveling south on Polk Avenue, north of Oak Avenue, just after midnight early Sunday. As she pulled into the parking lot of Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 W. Oak St., the attached trailer hit an unattended cruiser, the report stated.www.yoursun.com
