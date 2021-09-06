FHP: SUV hits police car outside Arcadia bar

LOWELL (CBS) – Two Lowell police cruisers were hit by a car overnight right outside of a neighborhood precinct. Both were parked near the intersection of Bridge Street and VFW Highway when a car slammed into them around 10:30 p.m. Monday. No one was in either cruiser at the time. The crash was captured on surveillance video. 🎥 surveillance footage showing the moment 2 Lowell Police cruisers were hit last night while parked outside a neighborhood precinct on Bridge St. I’m told there was no one in either cruiser at the time. Police say no significant injuries reported @wbz pic.twitter.com/AY5dkalCSW — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 7, 2021 The car that hit them flipped over and landed on its side in the middle of the street. The driver, who has not been identified, was hurt, but not seriously, according to police. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.