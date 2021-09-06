Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.