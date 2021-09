The ‘poor little rich girl’ is a familiar figure in our culture. Noel Coward wrote a song dedicated to her languorous plight, Henry James’ novella Washington Square has her as its protagonist. The phrase is a potent one, conjuring images of a mournful, solitary creature drowning in opulence — and to be honest I always found her slightly irritating. When a woman has the means to make life her own plaything, the time to study the world’s wonders and no need to dread the arrival of the electricity bill, what has she got to be so unhappy about?