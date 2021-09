It hasn’t been an easy few days for the New York Mets, and now, the opposing players are even getting in on the act. The Mets caused somewhat of an uproar amongst their fanbase after Javy Baez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar were seen gesturing “thumbs down” in Sunday’s win against the Nationals. Baez said after the game that the gesture was a message to the fans who had booed the Mets throughout the August collapse.