Filing Notices - Gala Cafe & Events

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Gala Cafe & Events intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 123 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 20, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1958396.www.postandcourier.com
