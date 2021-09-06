CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

40+ Memes for Anyone Who Needs Some Funny In Their Life

By haunted_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When life just seems to become a boring series of thankless tasks and tending to responsibilities, it's hard to find the time to decompress and watch that film you've been meaning to go see or read a hefty tome for a the first time in who knows how long. But we can't just let the banality of adulthood get the better of us. We deserve a dose spontaneous fun now and again. Nobody wants a predictable life. Sure, some are well-suited for a "Type A" lifestyle, but if you're hankering a bit of random playfulness, perhaps these memes will satisfy that inner child until you can carve out a chunk of time to really let loose.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Amazonwomansday.com

17 Funny Christmas Memes to Make You Laugh All Holiday Season

The holiday season will be here before you know it. There's a lot to do as Christmas gets closer: buying gifts, decorating the tree, coming up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas, baking cookies, sending holiday cards, and so much more. Christmas is often a joyful time, but there's no denying that it can be a little stressful too. Luckily, these funny Christmas memes are here to give you a chuckle (and a break from your holiday to-do list).
sportswar.com

I know some of you saw this...but it's funny to me!.

I know some of you saw this...but it's funny to me!. -- NC Maroon 09/08/2021 07:21AM. I guess there should have been a psa about loud noise. ** -- Hokie`79 09/08/2021 09:55AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
ComicsTwinfinite

Just Some Anime Memes to Start Your Weekend off Right

It’s Friday, which means you’ve made it through another long week of work, school, or just life in general. And is there any better way to celebrate the triumph that is getting to the weekend than by consuming some amazing anime memes?. Whether it is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Just Some Gaming Memes to Beat the Monday Blues

Monday means another long week of work, school, or just life in general is upon us. Don’t worry too much, though, as we’ve got just the cure for those Monday Blues: Gaming memes. Whether it is Fortnite, Halo, or Yakuza there is sure to be at least one great gaming...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

And The Funny Thing Is…People Need To Lighten Up

This week, Joe Machi joins Kat to give a behind-the-scenes look at writing a Gutfeld! skit. Kat explains how difficult it can be to find joy and comedy during tragedy, especially when it comes to writing scripts. What’s Funny: Kat reveals the joke she made that has gotten the most...
Public SafetyPleated-Jeans.com

27 Times Vandalism Was Wholesome And Hilarious

Vandalism is bad unless it’s done by clever people. No one wants to see weird dirty thoughts etched into a toilet stall. We would, however, love to see some funny writing on a passive-aggressive note or a silly message covering up a street sign or two. Not all vandals are...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Refuses to Be Her Best Friend's Surrogate Because She Put Her in a Difficult Position – Story of the Day

My long-time friend asked me to be her surrogate, but it put me in an awkward position. I never imagined she would do what she did when I refused, and it changed my life. Emma and I have known each other since we were kids. We went to the same school and became friends immediately. Even when we went to university, our bond stayed strong, especially because we discovered something strange in our early 20s.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: New mom’s loitering in-laws take offense when she asks them to leave

Dear Carolyn: My in-laws recently came over to watch our new baby while I went to the doctor for a postpartum checkup, and when I got home — dead tired and looking forward to a quiet house — they offered to stay for the rest of the afternoon. I tried saying, “No, thank you. You were very helpful this morning, but I’m sure you are tired, too.” I tried saying, “No, thank you. I’d just like to rest in quiet with the baby.” I tried, “You know, I need a little alone time.” But they kept offering (“It’s no trouble. We can just sit in your living room while you nap and be very quiet”) until finally I said, “I would like you to leave. Please leave now.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy