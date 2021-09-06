‘TWD’: Nadia Hilker & Angel Theory on the Magna-Kelly Relationship, Working With Horses

I met him four years ago. It didn’t matter that I was already married many years. I stood in front of where he was and waited for him to acknowledge me. When he turned around to face me after I called out his name, he came closer and looked deep into my eyes and held my gaze. I could only stand there with my mouth agape. Those eyes were the same eyes that had beckoned me when I saw his picture. I knew I had to seek him out. I was finally able to speak to my boyfriend. “Do you know you’re beautiful?” I asked him twice. He studied me with a quizzical look, intensely listening to my every word.