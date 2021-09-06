CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Maggie Working With Negan: “She Hates Him But Needs Him”

"She hates him but needs him," says Jeffrey Dean Morgan of the temporary truce between Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on The Walking Dead. Despite the vengeful widow's vendetta against him over the Season 7 murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun), her husband and the father of her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), Maggie and Negan are working together to take back Meridian from the Reapers and save Alexandria. After Negan leaves Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1," she survives — only to trust Negan with a weapon when walkers surround their group in "Acheron: Part 2."
TV SeriesNME

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode two recap: Maggie’s fate is revealed

Negan leaving one of our heroes for dead – who’da thunk it? Last week’s season premiere climaxed with the ex-Saviors head honcho ignoring Maggie’s desperate pleas to be pulled to safety from an advancing walker horde. Presuming Maggie can save herself, might this latest betrayal be the straw that finally breaks the camel’s back when it comes to Maggie taking out her ultimate revenge on Negan?
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Delivers Its First Grisly Death of the Final Season (RECAP)

It was only a matter of time until the blood and guts started to flow, and in 'Acheron, Part II,' one of the tunnels group meets a nasty fate. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Acheron Part 2 – Maggie and Negan

AMC has now aired The Walking Dead’s second episode of season 11, “Acheron Part 2.” This was a continuation from last week’s episode that left us with a cliffhanger. Most viewers were able to see this episode early via AMC+, with many rewatching on AMC during the official airing. Major...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Says Maggie and Negan “Trust” Each Other in “Acheron: Part 2”

The Walking Dead showrunner explains the "tiny bit of trust" between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Acheron: Part 2," where the enemies work together to survive their trek through zombie-flooded subway tunnels. "Acheron: Part 1" puts Maggie's group, guided by Negan, on the road to Meridian: Maggie's old home they'll need to take back from the Reapers to save a starving Alexandria. But when Negan suspects Maggie is luring him to his death — revenge for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) — he decides not to help her escape attacking walkers, leaving Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Reveals She Wanted Maggie To Kill Negan

The animosity between Negan and Maggie isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and in the opening episode of The Walking Dead season 11, it reached a fever pitch. The premiere, “Acheron, Part 1”, saw Negan leave Maggie to die when she slipped and fell into a pack of ravenous walkers. In “Acheron, Part 2”, the ever-resourceful Maggie was revealed to have survived – and she was obviously pretty peeved at Negan’s actions, to put it lightly.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Scott M. Gimple on the CRM & Walker Evolution (VIDEO)

The franchise's Chief Content Officer teases upping the walker ante, and how the writing staff's utilize the CRM. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Maggie Is Hunted in the Opening Minutes of This Week’s Episode

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Opens Up About Going Broke During COVID Shutdown: "I Am So Screwed Right Now" In case you thought The Walking Dead was running low on over-powering, deadly threats to our heroes, think again. The Reapers are here, and as you can see in the exclusive opening minutes of this week’s episode, “Hunted,” nobody is safe, most of all Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Hunted’

HOLLYWOOD—So The Reapers had been teased on “The Walking Dead” by Maggie, but in this week’s episode, ‘Hunted’ we witnessed them in action and damn they are a deadly bunch to say the least America. These individuals are brutal, tactical and vicious in their tactics that took out several of our heroes. In addition, Maggie was on the verge of being captured, but managed to escape for the time being, before being tracked by a Reaper who she managed to get the advantage over.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Maggie's "Heartbreaking" Choice

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a "heartbreaking" decision when the Reapers endanger a mission to Meridian on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." After an attack that leaves most of the Wardens dead and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) gravely wounded, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie must keep moving to find a supply house and reconnect with their scattered group of survivors. With Alexandria starving and in dire need of supplies, the injured Alden presses Maggie to leave him behind — for now — and continue the journey with Negan. If they fail, Alden warns, their hopes for the future die. And Alexandria dies with it.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Will Daryl Dixon meet Leah again in season 11 of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead isn’t afraid to mix things up and shake up the fandom. One hot button they pushed during season 10 was introducing another woman into the life of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Daryl has always been a loner; he has never had a true love story on screen until season 10. Some fans enjoyed the introduction of Leah into Daryl’s life; others not so much.
TV Seriestvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.2 Recap: Beware of the Reapers

Beware the Reapers. The Walking Dead season eleven premiere continues with "Acheron: Part 2". Maggie (Lauren Cohan) grunts as she tries to hang onto the back of the subway car. She falls to the ground as walkers surround her. Maggie unloads her gun into walkers' skulls before scrambling underneath the carriage. She kicks at the zombies as they seemingly overtake her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy