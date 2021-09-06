‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

HOLLYWOOD—So The Reapers had been teased on “The Walking Dead” by Maggie, but in this week’s episode, ‘Hunted’ we witnessed them in action and damn they are a deadly bunch to say the least America. These individuals are brutal, tactical and vicious in their tactics that took out several of our heroes. In addition, Maggie was on the verge of being captured, but managed to escape for the time being, before being tracked by a Reaper who she managed to get the advantage over.