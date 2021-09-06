Lucha Brothers win AEW Tag Team titles at All Out
In a match of the year candidate, the Lucha Brothers defeated the Young Bucks in a steel cage match for the AEW Tag Team titles at All Out Sunday. The titles are the first for Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix as they become the fifth champions in company history following SCU, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, FTR and the Young Bucks. They lost in the finals to SCU to be crowned the first-ever champions in November 2019. They earned Sunday's opportunity by winning a four-team tournament.www.f4wonline.com
