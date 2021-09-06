CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo hints he plans to play for Greece in 2022 EuroBasket

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreece ended up one game short of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, falling to the Czech Republic in a qualifying tournament championship game on July 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo was not playing for Greece in that game because his Milwaukee Bucks were preparing for the NBA Finals, which started a couple of days later. However, the best player on the Greek team — and maybe in the world — is looking ahead to EuroBasket next September and hinted on Twitter he plans to play.

