There were plenty of complaints about how Arizona State played against Southern Utah, a FCS opponent, but when the Sun Devils look at their Week 2 matchup, it could’ve been worse. UNLV comes into Tempe with a 0-1 record after falling in double overtime to Eastern Washington, also a FCS team. The Rebels also don’t have a clear picture of their quarterback after the team announced Doug Brumfield would start against the Sun Devils despite Justin Rogers starting the season opener.