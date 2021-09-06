What we learned in the garden with former White House chef and food-policy expert Sam Kass

Sam Kass is standing in front of his Cutchogue home like Adam surveying Eden. A flowering row of corn plants marches down one side, a thicket of white strawberries adorns the far corner and a tangle of cucumber and zucchini seems to be getting bigger every minute. Fat yellow squash blossoms peek from under large leaves, and butterflies and bees are everywhere. “Now will start to be a real pollinator time, soon the monarchs will start showing up,” Kass said. “A lot of life is a wonderful thing to have at your doorstep.”