It's a decisive day for the euro pairs, with markets and traders awaiting an update of the monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank. The EUR/USD pair is approaching the 1.1800 level after its recent gains, which touch the 1.1909 resistance, its highest in two months. Today, the EUR/USD is expected to move higher, and the demand for the euro may increase if the European Central Bank announces Thursday that it intends to start the process of ending its crisis-inspired quantitative easing program. The bank's September policy decision will be released at 12:45, followed by a press conference at 13:30 and could gain more attention than usual after several policy makers in the past couple of weeks have indicated that policy may be recalibrated this week.