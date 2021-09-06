CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/JPY seen pushing towards 152.50 after downbeat US NFP

By Harsh Japee
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY trades close to two-week high around 152.20. The US economy adds 235,000 jobs in August versus 750,000 expected. UK PM Johnson to push for a tax hike. Investors eye Japan’s Q2 GDP on Tuesday. GBP/JPY is consolidating around 152.10 at the time of writing, after pushing towards 152.30 on...

www.fxstreet.com

