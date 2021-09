83' Linas Klimavicius is off for Lithuania - and even in defeat, there is a moment for them now as Artemijus Tutyskinas comes on to win his debut cap. 79' As it stands - and as it has stood for most of this match - Italy are well on their way to consolidating that place in Qatar. They'll have to wait to confirm their place, of course, but they're surely a lock for next year.