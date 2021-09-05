CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Notre Dame’s Lewis gets the Irish’s third interception of the night

By Michael Chen
It was an odd sequence for Florida State, as they went back-to-back plays in the wildcat formation and then unexpectedly on 4th down they went for it. In their own territory. It’s as if Mike Norvell was playing a game of Madden and was about to restart the game.

Well, there isn’t any restarting here as the errand pass from Jordan Travis on fourth down found the hands of Clarence Lewis and just like that the Irish were once again in a prosperous offensive position. It was very confusing as to why Florida State opted to go for it, but the Irish will take the mistake and run with it. Or better yet, intercept it.

