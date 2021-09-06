ETSU Innovation Lab member begins research program at Oak Ridge Laboratory
Philip Stuckey, founder and chief executive officer of FC Renew, has been inducted into the fifth cohort of Innovation Crossroads. The program, held at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, allows leading innovators from across the country to develop their research for commercialization. To support his research and entrepreneurial efforts, Stuckey is an affiliate member of the East Tennessee State University Innovation Lab.www.johnsoncitypress.com
