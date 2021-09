On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” the group concludes their time in Dubai. Yandy and Mendeecees are still upset about Judy telling Momma Dee their wedding was fake. For Yandy, she isn’t cool with anyone thinking her marriage is not real because it’s not legal. So she has something to say to their critics. And she wants them to know that she did what she felt was best financially. But her household is in order. And people need to focus on their own household because her family is good.