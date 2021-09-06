Hearthstone Grandmasters Week 3 decks and results
Week 3 of Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 Season 2 just ended. Check out the result and decklists of the best players in each reagion!. Quest OTK DH: AAECAea5AwbO0gP51QPQ3QP39gOL9wPF+QMM6b4D1tED3dMDx90D2d4D8+MDlegD/e0DivcDs6AEtKAE7KAEAA==. Garrote Rogue: AAECAaIHApXNA5/NAw7evgPgvgOqywPHzgOk0QOL1QPf3QPn3QPz3QOo6wOr6wP+7gOO9AP2nwQA. C'Thun Druid: AAECAZICBL/gA+TuA7WKBImfBA3lugPougObzgPw1AOJ4AOK4AOk4QPA7AOk9gOunwTanwSgoAS4oAQA. Quest Mage: AAECAf0EAuj3A/T8Aw7BuAPHzgPNzgOk0QP30QPU6gPQ7APR7AOn9wOu9wOy9wP8ngT9ngTonwQA. Asia-Pacific Week 3 Results & Decks. GivePLZ Surrender glory blitzchung. Shaxy lambyseries Bankyugi che0nsu.www.invenglobal.com
Comments / 0