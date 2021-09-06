Hearthstone Grandmasters Week 3 decks and results

Coming with an August 31 refresh and ladder reset of Hearthstone Battlegrounds is the keyword “Avenge.” Not to be confused with the Paladin secret “Avenge,” this new keyword will cause a minion to activate an effect after (X) friendly minions have died during combat. For example, the new card “Bird Buddy” has Avenge (1), meaning that after one friendly minion dies during combat, it will trigger its effect — which in this case, is giving all your Beasts on board +1/+1. Avenge cards can also trigger multiple times, meaning that proper positioning will be extremely important for squeezing out as much value as possible from this new effect.