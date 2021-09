The Killeen area can expect much of the same type of weather heading into the weekend, hot and dry. Only this time around, things are going to feel more comfortable. That’s according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn who said Thursday lower humidity will make all the difference to bearing those hot and dry days ahead. Humidity will hang out in the 20 to 30% range this week, but temperatures will still be in the mid-90’s, Dunn said.