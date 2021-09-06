CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.17

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.17)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

