CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seattle 10, Arizona 4

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

E_Crawford (12), Rojas (12). DP_Seattle 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR_Peralta (7). SB_Toro (5). SF_Murphy (3). S_McCarthy (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Flexen643324. Swanson110002. Sewald100002. Steckenrider100001. Y.Ramirez W,1-2100001. Andriese111001. Arizona. T.Gilbert743323. Wendelken100002. Clippard100010. Mantiply110000. Clarke L,1-3014320. Poppen2-333301. de...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Barrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramirez#Seattle 10#Seattlearizona#Arizona 1#Iphrerbbso#A 14
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBTitusville Herald

Houston 4, Seattle 3

A-homered for Marmolejos in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th. c-flied out for Murphy in the 9th. E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), off Garcia; Moore (11), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (89), Tucker 2 (73), Meyers (16), Marmolejos (10), Moore 2 (39). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker.
MLBctnewsonline.com

Salvy slams Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam Thursday night, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory at Seattle. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals to snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals fall Sunday in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Astros at Seattle Mariners

When/where: Monday and Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., Wednesday at 3:10 p.m.; T-Mobile Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM, 1010 AM (Spanish) all three games, 740 AM on Monday and Tuesday. Pitchers: Monday, RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.21) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.54); Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.32) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.33); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.46) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44).
MLBDaily Tribune

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, expert picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (74-62) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-92) Sunday for a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch in the finale of their three-game interleague series at Chase Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions. Seattle won the first two games of...
NBABrooklyn Daily Eagle

Struggling Liberty limp into Seattle

After questioning his team’s effort during this ongoing season-high slide, Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins finally saw something that had been sorely missing Tuesday night in Minnesota. “Tonight for most of the game, (our level of effort) was a nine or 10. Execution wasn’t always there, but the effort was,”...
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 9/7/21

Down East started Gavin Collyer on Tuesday, and Collyer had another strong outing, going five innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out six and walking two. The 20 year old righthander now has a 3.36 ERA on the season. The Ducks scored 17 runs on 23 hits, so lots...
MLBTitusville Herald

MLB Pitching Comparison

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below. TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLBTitusville Herald

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

A-doubled for Zimmer in the 8th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th. c-struck out for Giménez in the 9th. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 11. 2B_Mercado (8). 3B_Arraez (5). HR_Rooker (7), off Young. RBIs_Simmons (29), Rooker (11), Arraez (36). SB_Ramírez (21), Kepler (10). Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Buxton 3); Cleveland...
MLBTitusville Herald

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Bowden in the 5th. b-struck out for Bryant in the 7th. c-struck out for Almonte in the 7th. d-struck out for Brebbia in the 9th. e-grounded out for Gilbreath in the 9th. E_Longoria (4), Bryant (8). LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 5. 2B_Dubón (9), Posey (16),...
MLBmasnsports.com

Martinez on Ruiz’s knee, plans for Rogers and Thompson

Catcher Keibert Ruiz continues to recover from a bone bruise on his right knee, but Nationals manager Davey Martinez is hopeful he will have the young backstop available off the bench tonight, assuming he gets through pregame activities without any issues. “He’s gonna go catch in the bullpen, take (batting...
NFLTitusville Herald

Tuesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvery from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: 2 pitchers that could be candidates for 60-day IL

With Marwin Gonzalez and Jose Siri joining the active roster, the Houston Astros filled their 40-man, as the two were in Triple-A. While Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones hitting the 10-day injured list due to health and safety protocol, the two don’t count against the 40-man, but their returns are nearing.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia (shoulder) sidelined Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Mejia was removed from Monday's game after taking a foul tip off his right shoulder. The Rays indicated he was doing "a lot better," so Mejia could be available off the bench Tuesday. Mike Zunino is catching Drew Rasmussen and hitting eighth.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gant wins, Rooker homers as Twins blank Indians 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the Twins’ expectant fathers delivered. Hours after manager Rocco Baldelli’s wife gave birth, Brent Rooker homered as he awaits a call from home for an arriving baby and Minnesota beat Cleveland 3-0 on Tuesday night, spoiling Indians starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury. Rooker’s 421-foot...
MLBTalking Chop

Joc Pederson, Stephen Vogt in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals

Despite dropping a 4-2 decision to the Washington Nationals Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves were able to maintain their lead in the NL East standings thanks to losses by the Phillies and the Mets. The Braves will try to keep the pressure on Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Huascar Ynoa will get the start for Atlanta while Erick Fedde will be on the mound for Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy