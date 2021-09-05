CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sacred Ground: A 9/11 Story

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

On September 11, 2001, United Flight 93 was hijacked by four Al Qaeda terrorists. The passengers and crew fought back and because of that, the plane crashed outside of Shanksville, Pa., instead of its likely target: the U.S. Capitol. Part of the plane crashed onto land owned by Tim Lambert,...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Al Qaeda#Witf#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma City, OKocolly.com

Grounded: What it was like being in the air on 9/11

Before Kyle Wray’s flight landed on the morning of 9/11, the pilot announced to the passengers the plane would be escorted to the ground by an F-16. Taking off from Oklahoma City early in the morning, Kyle Wray, senior vice president of executive affairs for Oklahoma State, said he was going to speak at a marketing conference in Fort Myers, Florida and the plane was due to land in Atlanta, Georgia.
Politicskgou.org

Sacred Ground: A September 11th Special from NPR

On September 11, 2001, Tim Lambert was a young journalist at a radio station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The day was a blur of news, the collapse of the twin towers, the burning side of the Pentagon and closer to home, the charred pit near Shanksville, where a fourth hijacked plane had gone down. It caught Tim’s attention for a brief instant. He owned land near Shanksville, passed down to him from his grandfather. That night, when Tim finally dragged himself home, he saw a blinking message on his answering machine. It was his dad-telling him he was sure flight 93 had crashed on Tim’s land. And he was right. That phone call began a 20-year journey for Tim. He'd find himself involved in the recovery efforts in Shanksville, growing closer and closer to the family members of the people on the plane. He'd find himself a caretaker of the land until a fitting memorial could be built. And because he was a journalist, he'd find himself with a vantage point into 9/11 that no other reporter in America had.
Cumberland County, PAabc27.com

Remembering 9/11: Midstate K9s at Ground Zero

(WHTM) — Not only were there human rescue heroes at the World Trade Center but K9 ones too from right here in the Midstate. On September 11, Cumberland County’s John Gilkey knew something was wrong. “I was at work and I was an electrical engineer back then. I was walking through the office and everyone was staring at the TV. While I was watching, the second plane, hit the tower,” Gilkey said.
AfghanistanHampshire Review

9-11: Our stories

So much has changed in the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy, but 1 thing has remained constant: the effects of that fateful day were felt nationwide. We asked you to share with us your memories of that day, and you delivered: 317 comments on our Facebook page, 317 perspectives, 317 experiences.
MuseumsSmithonian

Smithsonian Artifacts That Tell the Story of 9/11

Following the tragedies that took place on September 11, 2001, curators at the Smithsonian Institution recognized the urgency of documenting this unprecedented moment in American history. After Congress designated the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as the official repository for all related objects, photographs and documents, staff focused their attention on three areas: the attacks themselves, first responders and recovery efforts. As time passed, curators expanded their purview to include the nation’s response to the tragedy, recording 9/11’s reverberations across the country.
PoliticsVoice of America

The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. The Inside Story examines the impact of those attacks through the eyes of a firefighter's family, some of the first US troops into Afghanistan, some of the last to come back, and one woman who cannot get out. Also, the technology that will make the next generation of air travel safer. The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later airdate September 9, 2021.
MilitaryPosted by
@JohnLocke

WATCH: 9/11 Pentagon Survivors Tell Their Stories

This week, during a media roundtable hosted by the Army, survivors of the Pentagon attack on 9/11 shared their personal experiences. Particularly compelling is Gerry Kitzhaber, the deputy principal to the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs for training, readiness and mobilization. At 15:58 on the video clock, he tells how close he came to being in the middle of the inferno when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon, and he recounts a conversation with a delivery truck driver who saw the plane hit.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
POTUSNew York Post

Mom of Marine killed in Afghanistan ISIS blast: ‘President Trump has to run’

Former President Donald Trump’s political organization shared a statement Wednesday from the mother of one of the Marines who died in last month’s ISIS terror attack in Afghanistan — in which the woman implored Trump to seek the presidency again in 2024. “President Trump has to run,” said Kathy McCollum,...
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy