Although nearly all businesses have a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy in place or plan to do so next year, most lack the dedicated budget and resources to act. “The social justice movement and other events of the last several years have put DEI at the forefront, and organizations are trying to figure out how best to turn words into actions,” said John Arendes, CEO of Traliant, which provides diversity and anti-sexual harassment training. “What our survey makes clear is that while DEI is becoming a business priority, making sustainable change is a long-term process, and executive leadership’s active involvement is crucial.”